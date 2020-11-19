Cabinet commends IEC for successful by-elections

Cabinet has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the successful by-elections held in 95 wards across 55 municipalities last Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the municipal elections remain a pillar of sharpening the country’s democracy at district and municipal levels.

“Cabinet thanked all South Africans who took part in the by-elections which were held for the first time after election activities were suspended in March, owing to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Lamola said.

The commission said the elections proceeded smoothly and peacefully.

Announcing the results, IEC Vice chairperson, Janet Love, said the commission was encouraged by the turnout of voters which was within the range for by-elections held since the 2016 Municipal Elections.

“These elections were extraordinary in that they were the first to be held in South Africa under COVID-19 conditions and were the largest number of by-elections held on a single day in our history,” she said.

According to Love, the average turnout was 37.83%, compared to an average of 38.73% for by-elections over the past four years.

The by-elections were contested by 40 political parties, with a total of 444 candidates certified as contestants. This included 19 independent candidates.

Of the candidates, 305 (69%) were male and 139 (31%) were females. – SAnews.gov.za