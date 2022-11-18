Cabinet commends arrests of people linked to State Capture

Cabinet has commended the recent arrests and freezing of assets of individuals allegedly linked to state capture.

“These developments are a testament that the work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, is now bearing fruit,” Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Thursday.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Gungubele reiterated government’s commitment to dealing harshly with all acts of corruption, without fear, favour or prejudice.

“Corrupt people and those who steal the future of our children have no place in our society,” Gungubele said.

Cabinet urged citizens to report all acts of corruption to law-enforcement agencies or call the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701. “Callers may choose to remain anonymous,” the Minister said.

Launch of 4IR micro-laboratory welcomed

Cabinet has also welcomed the official launch of a 4IR micro-laboratory at the Goldfields Technical and Vocational Education and Training College in Welkom, Free State.

Gungubele said the launch of the micro-laboratory on 10 November 2022, contributes towards skills development, innovation and entrepreneurship, as the country can “provide new, better and faster solutions to our challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment”. – SAnews.gov.za