Cabinet commends agreement with France to boost SIU

Cabinet has welcomed the cooperation agreement between South Africa and France, which is set to increase the capacity of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The agreement aims to strengthen the relationship between South Africa and France in capacitating the SIU on cyberforensic, financial crimes and analytical skills.

The agreement -- which was signed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, on Monday, 19 June -- is expected to also yield the establishment of an anti-corruption academy in Tshwane.

The academy will serve the SIU and other law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption agencies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Commonwealth and non-Commonwealth countries.

“This new capacity will also deepen the country’s ability to respond to matters arising from the State Capture Commission,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The establishment of the academy aims to enhance Investigative capabilities and prevention measures, and promote anti-corruption and public education. – SAnews.gov.za