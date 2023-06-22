Cabinet commends agreement with France to boost SIU

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Cabinet has welcomed the cooperation agreement between South Africa and France, which is set to increase the capacity of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The agreement aims to strengthen the relationship between South Africa and France in capacitating the SIU on cyberforensic, financial crimes and analytical skills. 

The agreement -- which was signed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, on Monday, 19 June -- is expected to also yield the establishment of an anti-corruption academy in Tshwane.

The academy will serve the SIU and other law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption agencies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Commonwealth and non-Commonwealth countries.

“This new capacity will also deepen the country’s ability to respond to matters arising from the State Capture Commission,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The establishment of the academy aims to enhance Investigative capabilities and prevention measures, and promote anti-corruption and public education. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

12 vehicle examiners to appear in Limpopo court for fraud

1041 Views
21 Jun 2023

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

126423 Views
19 Jul 2022

Climate experts urge SA to prepare for looming El Niño

660 Views
21 Jun 2023

Online admissions applications extended to 21 July 2023

223 Views
22 Jun 2023

Hefty sentences for Eastern Cape rhino poaching gang

252 Views
22 Jun 2023

President welcomes closer cooperation with European partners

207 Views
22 Jun 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter