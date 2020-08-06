Cabinet champions gender equality this Women's Month

To commemorate Women’s Month this year, Cabinet will champion women’s rights and gender equality.

Cabinet approved the 2020 Women’s Month commemoration programme under the theme “realising women’s rights for an equal future”.

“The month-long programme will enhance the mobilisation of women and strengthen organised formations of women towards a sustainable path of action on issues affecting them. On Sunday, 9 August 2020, President Ramaphosa will undertake a nationwide televised activity, together with a panel of guest speakers,” said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

In a bid to continue its fight to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), Cabinet approved three bills for submission to Parliament this week.

The bills aim to strengthen the country’s justice system to support and protect victims of GBVF.

The three GBVF Bills include the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill of 2020; National Register for Sexual Offences and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill.

“These Bills respond to a number of issues raised during the Presidential Summit Against GBVF held in 2018 in respect of the criminal justice system.

“The amendments provide a victim-centred response in the criminal justice system in respect of sexual offences. It tightens bail conditions for perpetrators of sexual offences. Warrants of arrest will no longer be a requirement prior to law-enforcement agencies responding to reported sexual crimes. Parole conditions are also strengthened and minimum sentences increased,” said Lamola.

The amendments also strengthen the consequences of contravening a protection order.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill also amends the National Register for Sex Offenders by broadening its scope from only children and mentally disabled persons, and extends it to protect all vulnerable groups.

Persons who are in this register are compelled to disclose this information when they submit applications to work with these groups.

The Domestic Violence Amendment Bill facilitates the obtaining of protection orders against acts of domestic violence via electronic means.

It obliges the Department of Social Development and Department of Health to provide certain services to victims of domestic violence and aligns the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 1998 (Act 116 of 1998) with the provisions of the Protection from Harassment Act of 2011.

Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill

In addition to the GBVF Bills, Cabinet approved the submission to parliament of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill of 2020 for processing.

The Bill gives effect to a Constitutional Court judgment that declared unconstitutional some parts of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act of 1992 and Medicines and Related Substances Control Act of 1965.

The judgment was suspended for 24 months to allow parliament to correct those sections.

“This Bill regulates the use and possession of cannabis and the cultivation of cannabis plants by an adult for personal use. It provides the limit of the quantity of cannabis that may be possessed by an adult and criminalises the smoking of cannabis in public places,” said the Minister.

Fund Raising Amendment Bill

Cabinet also approved the submission of the Fund Raising Amendment Bill of 2017 to Parliament.

The bill rationalises the Fund-Raising Act by consolidating the existing three funds – Disaster Relief Fund, South African Defence Force Fund and Refugee Relief Fund – into one National Social Development and Relief Fund.

“The fund will thereafter focus on proactive mitigations of disasters and promote the social development of communities. The consolidated fund will assist in streamlining the administrative processes, and enable efficient services to poor communities and reduce costs.

“It will consolidate the three boards into one board,” said Lamola. – SAnews.gov.za