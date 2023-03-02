Cabinet calls for society to drive job creation opportunities

Cabinet has called on all sectors of society to drive job creation opportunities so the country can break the stubborn cycle of unemployment.

“All sectors of society are called to drive job creation opportunities so that we can continue the downward trend in the unemployment rate as recorded over the last three quarters. Through our collective effort, we can break the stubborn cycle of unemployment in our nation,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

According to the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force survey for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight but significant decrease was recorded in the rate of unemployment in the country.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister said Cabinet welcomed the decrease in the rate of unemployment.

The official rate decreased by 0.2 percent from 32.9% to 32.7 percent.

“Government remains committed to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which includes our mass public employment programme and efforts to support economic growth that bolsters employment after the devastation of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

Ugandan State Visit

Cabinet also welcomed the successful State Visit by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda to South Africa on 28 February 2023.

During the visit, the two Heads of State addressed a Business Forum and explored trade and investment opportunities.

“They also witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on a number of areas, which included: industrial development cooperation, tourism; transport; communication technologies; correctional services; and women, youth and persons with disabilities.

“The Republic of Uganda is South Africa’s 15th largest trading partner on the continent and the second largest in East Africa. Between 2017 and 2021, total trade between the two countries reached R3 billion,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za