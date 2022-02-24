Cabinet calls for adherence to migration laws

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Cabinet has reminded all within the borders of South Africa that law enforcement and other relevant agencies are mandated to deal with issues of migration and undocumented foreign nationals.

“There is no room for any actions that violate the law such as intimidation, destruction of property and violence. We call on those with legitimate concerns to raise them with the relevant authorities so that they can be addressed constructively,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

To ensure that migration issues are addressed orderly, government recently released the draft National Labour Migration Policy for public comment.

The policy provides a framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while also protecting the rights of migrants.  – SAnews.gov.za

