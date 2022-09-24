Cabinet briefed on Eskom's plans to avoid load shedding

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has briefed Cabinet on the capacity of Eskom to mitigate the intermittent load shedding.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet met to follow up on interventions to end load shedding and several other issues.

According to a Cabinet statement following its virtual meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet said it also received a progress report from the newly-appointed Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

“Further announcements will be made following the conclusion of the intensive deliberations of these reports,” the statement read.

South Africa has been experiencing high levels of load shedding for the past two weeks as the State power utility Eskom battles to keep the lights due to numerous plant breakdowns.

“Cabinet expressed regret at the disruption and inconvenience caused by load shedding to businesses and households, particularly happening at the time when government is engaged with the interventions announced by the President in July 2022.”

Delivering his Heritage Day message, President Ramaphosa said in the recent two weeks, the country has been seeing a rise in load shedding, which is disrupting lives and the economy and causing havoc from a social and health point.

However, he told citizens that government was dealing with the crisis head-on.

“Even as we face these challenges as South Africans as we have done in the past. We have persevered and I ask once again, let us persevere,” he said.

“The challenge is being addressed. It's a complex one and we will be speaking soon about the various measures that we are taking to make sure that we address this challenge.” – SAnews.gov.za