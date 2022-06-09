Cabinet approves public consultations on illegal metals trade

Cabinet has approved that public consultations be undertaken on proposals to restrict the trade of illegally obtained scrap and processed metals.

Addressing reporters following this week’s Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the theft of scrap metal and copper cable from public infrastructure hinders the performance of the economy by imposing enormous costs.

“Some of the disruptions include the supply of energy and rail services due to vandalised rail tracks. They impose additional transport costs on commuters due to disrupted commuter transport. Vandalised and unsecured electricity cables pose safety risks to communities, especially children.”

Gungubele said Cabinet directed that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition lead the consultations within a limited period, and solicit inputs from the public and relevant sectors.

The consultations will seek effective measures that government can implement to stop the vandalising of critical economic infrastructures.

Thereafter, Cabinet will pronounce on the approved measures, Gungubele said. – SAnews.gov.za