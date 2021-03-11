Cabinet approves Land Administration, Land Tenure Reforms papers

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Cabinet has approved the draft position papers on Land Administration and Land Tenure Reforms in Communal Areas for further consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced on Thursday morning when she briefed the media on the outcomes of the previous day’s Cabinet meeting.

“The proposed reforms provide a legal framework to initiate the process of transferring communal land to persons or communities whose tenure of land is legally insecure,” said Ntshavheni.

Meanwhile, according to Cabinet, these reforms will also expand the communal asset base to empower communities to engage in cultural, social and economic activities of their choice. – SAnews.gov.za

 

