Cabinet approves Just Transition Framework for SA

Cabinet has approved the Just Transition Framework, which presents a shared vision for an equitable, climate-resilient South Africa for implementation.

In a statement, Cabinet said that the framework defines the principles and policy areas to achieve this.

“The transition framework will impact everyone in South Africa, and provides an opportunity to address historical inequities and creates an economy that benefits all,” Cabinet said.

The Presidential Climate Commission conducted an extensive consultation process with social partners and received broad support for the framework.

“Cabinet affirmed that the shift to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 must support national development aspirations, including decent work for all, social inclusion and the eradication of poverty,” the statement read.

Cabinet has further called on all social partners to rally behind and embrace this framework.

A detailed implementation plan for the framework is set to be developed and it will be integrated into the government planning and budgeting system.

International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved the submission of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (the Treaty) to Parliament for accession.

“This will enable South Africa to form part of the parties to this Treaty, which guides the member countries in conserving and ensuring the sustainable usage of the plant genetic resources for food and agriculture,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet emphasised that acceding to this Treaty “will also strengthen the country’s commitment towards conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources, and provide support to rural communities.” –SAnews.gov.za