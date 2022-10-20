Cabinet approves framework to professionalise public service

Cabinet has approved the National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service, says Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

Addressing reporters during a post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Gungubele said the framework provides five pillars aimed at professionalising the public service.

“The pillars include pre-entry recruitment and selection within the public service; induction and on-boarding; planning and performance management; continuous learning and professional development, and career progression and career incidents,” said Gungubele.

The framework was published for public consultation in 2021.

In the same meeting, Cabinet approved the report that proposed measures to strengthen the capacity and capability of the Directors-General in the public service.

“The report made several proposals, including the tenure of DGs and the management of delegations by the Executive Authority to the accounting officers.

“The report also proposed that the DG in The Presidency will be designated as the Head of Public Administration. In the provinces, this function will be designated to the DGs in the offices of the Premiers.

“The report further proposed measures to guide departments on the management of contracts of DGs,” he said.

The revised Performance Management System for DGs, he said, was being revised to align it with the approved changes.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister, Thulas Nxesi, will next week convene a media briefing to outline the National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service. At the same briefing, Nxesi is also expected to unpack the approved changes in the conditions of employment for DGs. – SAnews.gov.za