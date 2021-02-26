Cabinet approves four bills

Cabinet has, at its ordinary meeting the week, approved the Land Court Bill and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill of 2021, among others.

“Cabinet approved the submission of the Land Court Bill to Parliament for processing. The Bill establishes a specialist Land Court, with its judgements, orders and decisions appealable at the proposed specialist Land Court of Appeal,” said Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

The Bill will resolve the challenges that were experienced under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994 (Act 22 of 1994) such as backlogs in land claims and dispute resolution mechanisms when disputes arise.

It will also contribute towards the implementation of the Land Reform Programme.

The Minister, briefing media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, said Cabinet had approved the submission of the Gas Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The proposed Bill seeks to align the gas industry to, among other things, new transportation technologies of natural and unconventional gases that were not catered for in the current Gas Act, 2001 (Act 48 of 2001).

“The amendments, which have been fully consulted with all the relevant stakeholders, will contribute to the ongoing investment infrastructure to ensure diversity of the country’s energy mix,” said the Minister.

She said the Bill will undergo further parliamentary consultation processes to ensure it is widely endorsed for implementation once passed into law.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet has also approved the publication for public comment of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill of 2021.

The proposed amendments seek to address the weaknesses that are in the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 (Act 4 of 2000). The proposed amendments will strengthen its ability to prevent discrimination and promote equality for all South Africans, as enshrined in Section 9 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996.

She said the Bill will be gazetted and made available through the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s website at www.justice.gov.za.

The South African Postbank Amendment Bill of 2020 was also approved for public comment. The Bill amends the current South African Postbank Limited Act, 2010 (Act 9 of 2010).

The Bill provides for the establishment of the South African Postbank Holding Company in terms of the Banks Act, 1990 (Act 94 of 1990).

Ntshavheni said the company will provide for the inclusion of financially excluded members of the public to participate meaningfully in the economic activities.

“It will also provide a facility for some of government’s financial services.” – SAnews.gov.za