Cabinet approves domestic ferrochrome industry interventions

Cabinet has approved a number of interventions to support domestic ferrochrome production and its chrome value chain sector.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the interventions include the proposed introduction of the export tax on chrome ore, the usage of energy efficiency technologies on smelters, and the adoption of cogeneration and self-generation technologies.

“The local ferrochrome sector is the largest global producer of ferrochrome and is the only stainless steel producer. It is also the biggest supplier of stainless steel to the automotive industry,” Mthembu said during a Post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The proposed interventions were put together by a task team comprising the Departments of Mineral Resources and Energy, Trade, Industry and Competition, Public Enterprises and National Treasury.

National Youth Policy approved

Cabinet has also approved the third revised National Youth Policy (NYP) 2020-2030, which is a cross-sectoral policy developed by representative government departments, civil-society partners, institutions of higher learning and business bodies.

The revised NYP 2020-2030 replaces the NYP 2015-2020, which expires at the end of December 2020.

“The policy proposes five key priorities, including quality education, skills and second chances; economic transformation, entrepreneurship and job creation; physical and mental health promotion, including COVID-19; social cohesion and nation-building; and effective and responsive youth development machinery,” Mthembu said.

National Plan of Action for Children approved

Cabinet has further approved the 4th National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC): 2019 - 2024, which gives effect to the country’s obligations to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Mthembu said the five-year plan outlines the strategic priorities and the implementation mechanisms in protecting and harnessing the rights of children.

“The plan is aligned to the Medium Term Strategic Framework that sets out the actions government will take and targets to be achieved during an electoral term. It will be implemented in collaboration with civil-society organisations.

“The NPAC will also serve as a framework to provide the country’s progress reports to both the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child,” Mthembu said.

Implementation evaluation of the Older Persons Act

An evaluation report, which was commissioned on the implementation of the Older Persons Act, 2006 (Act 13 of 2006) has been approved by Cabinet.

The proposed recommendations on improving the adherence to the directives of the Older Persons Act of 2006 have since been shared with the relevant department.

The report can be accessed from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation website (www.dpme.gov.za).

Support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Meanwhile, Cabinet supports the candidature of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala has previously served as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria and Managing Director of the World Bank.

The candidature was also supported by the African Ministers of Trade, chaired by South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel.

“Cabinet wishes Dr Okonjo-Iweala well and looks forward to a WTO that places development at the heart of its agenda and contributes to economic recovery post COVID-19. If she is successful in the next round of processing by the WTO, she would be the first African and first female to be elected to the position of WTO DG,” Mthembu said. – SAnews.gov.za