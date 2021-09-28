Buying locally increases job opportunities

Proudly South African has encouraged South Africans to buy locally as this creates more job opportunities for local unemployed people.

Taking part in this morning’s webinar organised by ProudlySA, held under the theme: Building a transformed, resilient, and sustainable tourism sector through localisation, Jeannine Van Straaten, from Proudly South African said buying locally encourages the creation of more job opportunities, skills development, economic development, empowerment and improved living standards, among other things.

Van Straaten said the country’s national Buy Local campaign seeks to strongly influence procurement in public and private sectors, to increase local production, influence consumers to buy local and stimulate job creation.

“This is in line with government's plans to revive South Africa’s economy so that millions of jobs can be created and unemployment can be decreased under the New Development Plan.”

She said Proudly SA fits hand-in-glove with the national localisation agenda, the local procurement accord signed in 2011.

“Significant market share needs to be secured for locally made products in all industries. However, it is important for consumers to demand locally made products and services, in order for retailers to increase their levels of local content on their shelves.”

Van Straaten also encouraged local companies to become members of ProudlySA.

She said any company or organisation of any size offering goods and or services can become a member.

“Whether a commercial enterprise, NGO, sports team, professional body, educational institution, media house or government entity, all qualify for membership, provided they meet the criteria.”

She said members’ benefits are facilitation of B2B opportunities through supply chain workshops and Proudly SA’s import replacement project (through the dtic’s CEO initiative), participation in Proudly SA’s flagship event, the Buy Local Summit and Expo, a forum and expo for buyers in the private and public sector, and inclusion in national and international trade shows (a virtual showcase/expo) through the dtic on Proudly SA’s online ecommerce site. – SAnews.gov.za