Bronkhorstspruit Labour Centre temporarily closed

Friday, July 31, 2020

The Bronkhorstspruit Labour Centre in Gauteng has been temporarily closed for decontamination after registering its first case of COVID-19.

Gauteng Provincial Operations Chief Director, Tshepo Mokomatsidi, said the office will reopen next week Monday, and will operate with a skeleton staff, as some of the employees will be on self-quarantine.

“The well-being and safety of our officials and clients is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the evolving impact on our offices and implementing ongoing measures to ensure their health and safety, while also maintaining the highest level of service to our clients.

“We will continue to tailor our approach to meet our clients’ specific needs, and will adjust and continue communicating with them as circumstances change,” Mokomatsidi said.

Mokomatsidi has assured clients that services will continue uninterrupted at the nearby offices, and officials will communicate regularly with them throughout this time.

The department’s Director-General, Thobile Lamati, said although the department is concerned about the backlog in service delivery as a result of temporary office closures, of paramount importance is the health and safety of clients and employees.

“Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” Lamati said.

Clients are encouraged to use the department’s online services found on www.labour.gov.za and toll free number 0800 030 007 for UIF enquiries. – SAnews.gov.za

