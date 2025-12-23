Brits Water Treatment Works to be completed in March 2026

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

By More Matshediso

Refurbishment of the Brits Water Treatment Works in the North West is expected to be complete by March 2026.

This is a commitment made by Magalies Water, the contractor responsible for mechanical and electrical works at the water plant, and the Madibeng Local Municipality.



The objective of the project is to provide additional water to 75 373 households in the Mdibeng Local Municipality.



The commitment was made during an oversight visit to the Brits Water Treatment Works by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, on Monday.



This as Mahlobo raised concerns that there has been delays on completion of the project for some time.

“We are very pleased with the progress made, but we are unhappy that once again we have missed the deadline,” he said.



However, both Deputy Ministers acknowledged that good work has been done and that this is not taken for granted.

He called on those responsible to complete the project, including Magalies Water, the municipality and the contractors to rebuild their reputation of delivering on their promises and completing their work.



“We need the actual records of this plant… and we also need a maintenance plan for the plant,” he said.

Deputy Minister Moroleng said the residents of Madibeng must be provided with additional water.



“While you have made several commitments regarding the completion date of the project, you are found wanting and it is a cause of concern. When we leave here, we will not keep this report with us, but we will share it with the President so that we keep him abreast of the latest developments,” he said to parties involved in the project.



Deputy Minister Morolong further expressed discouragement with the inability of those involved to deal with pressing issues that he saw during the visit, and that he is worried about the completion date.

He called on the municipality to be more present and hands-on on the project so that it can be handed over to the residents by March 2026.



“We have no intentions of returning in March to be briefed about challenges. We want to officially hand over the project in March,” he said.



Background



Phase 1 of the project was completed in July 2014. However, due to poor maintenance, some components needed refurbishment at an estimated cost of R28 million (2020) costs. Phase 2 was completed in 2020.

Phase 3 of the project includes civil works and is practically complete, electrical works are at 85% and mechanical works at 92%. Phase 4 includes upgrading of final water pipelines and the distribution pipeline to the command reservoirs.



The contractors indicated that only 10% of the work is outstanding and should be completed by March 2026. The remaining work includes mechanical installations such as filters and a blower room, as well as electrical connections including ring feed and backup generator.



The Brits Water Treatment Works is a critical infrastructure project of the Department of Water and Sanitation aimed at strengthening water provision for the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding areas.



The project is part of government efforts to “support Water Services Authorities in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide safe and reliable water”.



Once fully operational, the upgraded plant will increase its treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, improving the treatment of raw water, strengthening pumping and pipeline systems and enhancing the distribution network up to bulk reservoirs. -SAnews.gov.za