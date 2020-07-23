BRICS trade ministers to discuss COVID-19

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to form part of today’s BRICS Trade Ministers meeting.

South Africa’s Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel is set to participate in the virtual meeting.

“The Trade Ministers Meeting will focus on responses to the Coronavirus outbreak, the strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025, the Multilateral Trading System and other key areas of cooperation,” said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) ahead of the meeting.

Patel said BRICS is an important forum for dialogue and cooperation on matters of common interest.

“BRICS provides a platform for cooperation to build trade and investment flows, including a focus on more balanced trade, and higher value-added products,” said Patel.

Minister Patel said safeguarding the global economy will require enhanced collaboration to manage debt reduction and ensure a sustainable economic recovery.

BRICS is the association of the five major emerging countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. - SAnews.gov.za