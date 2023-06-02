BRICS Ministers reflect on Russia-Ukraine war, Sudan conflict

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of the five-nation grouping, BRICS, on Thursday said they appreciate the proposals put forth for mediation aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the situation in and around Ukraine, as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] and UNGA [United Nations General Assembly],” a joint statement from the Ministers on Thursday read.

The Ministers held a two-day meeting in Cape Town, which started on Thursday.

They called for the full and effective implementation of both the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the UN on promoting Russian food products and fertilisers to world markets.

The leaders also stressed the importance of allowing grains and fertilisers to continue to reach those most in need.

The gathering is a precursor of the BRICS Summit to be held in August in Johannesburg.

The Ministers exchanged views on major global and regional trends and issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS cooperation under the three pillars of politics and security; economics and finance, and culture and people-to-people cooperation.

The Ministers also expressed concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures that are incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the UN, which have "negative effects, notably in the developing world".

“They reiterated their commitment to enhancing and improving global governance by promoting a more agile, effective, efficient, representative and accountable international and multilateral system,” the statement said.

In addition, the Ministers expressed concern about the outbreak of violence in Sudan.

“They urged the immediate cessation of hostilities and they called for the unimpeded access of the Sudanese population to humanitarian assistance.”

They welcomed the efforts of the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, the League of Arab States, the UN and its Security Council in seeking solutions for the ongoing crisis.

According to the statement, the Ministers further welcomed the support rendered by various countries, international organisations and agencies in the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

The Ministers expressed serious concern over continued conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and endorsed the joint statement by BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys at their meeting in April.

Meanwhile, the leaders emphasised the importance of energy security as a crucial foundation for economic development, social stability, national security, and the welfare of all nations worldwide.

“They called for resilient global supply chains and predictable, stable energy demand to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy sources.”

They also stressed the importance of enhancing energy security and market stability by strengthening value chains, promoting open, transparent, and competitive markets, and ensuring the protection of critical energy infrastructure.

“They strongly condemned all terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za