Botswana's Archibald Mogwe hailed as colossus of public service

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africa’s message of condolence to the Botswana government and its citizens on the passing of former Foreign Minister, Archibald Mogwe.

According to the department, Mogwe passed on at an age of 99, last week.

He has been described as an accomplished diplomat, who served as Botswana's first Permanent Secretary to the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Botswana’s ambassador to the United States amongst some of the positions he held in his distinguished public service career.

“South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with the Botswana people and government as they mourn the loss of the colossal giant that was Mr Mogwe. May his soul rest in peace,” said Pandor.

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, wished Mogwe a happy birthday when he turned 99 in August last year.

“I have, as is tradition, inherited him as a friend from my late father, who too would have turned 99 years on March 31st this year,” Masisi said then.

He describe Mogwe as “one of the huge trees under whose canopy we still run to for shade”.

In 2019, Botswana held a ceremony at Mogwe's home to honour him.

Mogwe’s wife, Professor Serara Selelo-Mogwe, passed away last year after a long illness at the age of 93. – SAnews.gov.za