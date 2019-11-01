Botswana Presidential inauguration gets underway

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is in Botswana representing President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa at the Presidential inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the Republic of Botswana’s fifth President in Gaborone.

Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi was declared the President-elect after his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), won the general election held on Wednesday.

"The people of South Africa wish HE President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi well as he takes the oath of office to serve the people of #Botswana. As South Africa, we look forward to further strengthening our political, economic & social relations with Botswana,” said Mthembu.

Following the announcement of President Masisi’s victory, President Ramaphosa congratulated him and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to work closely with Botswana to realise the regional integration agenda in pursuit of Africa’s prosperity.

The President apologised for being unable to personally attend the inauguration due to already scheduled commitments.

President Ramaphosa is in Japan to support the national rugby team - the Springboks - who are playing in the finals of the Rugby World Cup 2019. The Bokke are up against England. – SAnews.gov.za