Border Management Authority to unpack Easter plans

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Nakampe Masiapato, is undertaking a two-day visit to the Lebombo Port of Entry in Mpumalanga to unpack the country’s Easter season’s plans.

Dr Masiapato is set to meet with representatives from the Mozambican government to announce details of the bilateral agreement between the two countries in relation to immigration and border control issues including extension of operational hours at the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Among other things, the Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 intends to provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority.

The Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 will also provide for:

  • the appointment, terms of office, conditions of service and functions of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners;
  • the appointment and terms and conditions of employment of officials; and
  • the duties, functions and powers of officers and to provide for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees.

 – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SA Weather Service predicts rains over Easter Weekend

769 Views
13 Apr 2022

Load shedding suspended in eThekwini

546 Views
13 Apr 2022

Ports Authority rescues stranded flood survivors

408 Views
13 Apr 2022

Stage two load shedding to last until Friday morning

502 Views
13 Apr 2022

Faith-based communities warned to avoid rivers during Easter weekend

461 Views
13 Apr 2022

President assures KZN flood victims of aid, relief

499 Views
13 Apr 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter