Border Management Authority to unpack Easter plans

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Nakampe Masiapato, is undertaking a two-day visit to the Lebombo Port of Entry in Mpumalanga to unpack the country’s Easter season’s plans.

Dr Masiapato is set to meet with representatives from the Mozambican government to announce details of the bilateral agreement between the two countries in relation to immigration and border control issues including extension of operational hours at the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Among other things, the Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 intends to provide for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority.

The Border Management Authority Act 2 of 2020 will also provide for:

the appointment, terms of office, conditions of service and functions of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners;

the appointment and terms and conditions of employment of officials; and

the duties, functions and powers of officers and to provide for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees.

– SAnews.gov.za