BMA expresses concern about transportation of undocumented foreign nationals

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the interception of minibus taxis and buses transporting undocumented foreign nationals has become a major concern within inland operations.

This, according to the BMA, has necessitated the convening of various stakeholders to strengthen interventions aimed at addressing illegal movements and ensuring compliance with South African laws.

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will conduct an operational visit to the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina on Thursday to monitor activities relating to illegal movements and cross-border operations.

“As part of the visit, Commissioner Masiapato will convene a Port Management Committee meeting involving key law enforcement and border management stakeholders operating in the area, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and Traffic Management authorities,” the Border Management Authority said in a statement.

“The Commissioner will also engage with external stakeholders, including bus and taxi operators operating in the Beitbridge area, to streamline operations and strengthen compliance measures aimed at ensuring the lawful movement of people and goods across the border. A site inspection of identified vulnerable areas around Beitbridge will be conducted,” it said.

On Monday, Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane, called on the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority to urgently visit the Border Post to address the continued illegal entry of undocumented migrants into South Africa.

Due to the urgency and scale of the matter, the committee will meet on 2 June 2026 with the BMA, Home Affairs and the Cross Border Road Transport Agency on the concerning persistent entry of unroadworthy transport carrying illegal immigrants.

Chabane also condemned the dangerous overloading of the taxis, warning that the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“If the taxis were involved in an accident, the loss of life would have been unimaginable,” he said.

Chabane also called on the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to consider permanent roadblocks in all ports of entry in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za