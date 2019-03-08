Bidvest CEO appointment a win for gender transformation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered warm congratulations to accomplished business leader Mpumi Madisa on her appointment as Bidvest Chief Executive Officer.

“The emergence of Mpumi Madisa as Chief Executive of a major corporation in our economy is a significant personal achievement that also signifies a new advance in gender transformation in business,” said the President.

Bidvest named Madisa as CEO-designate on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is being observed today, 8 March 2019.

Reflecting on Madisa’s achievement, the President said her appointment is an inspiration and sets an example for many companies, especially at the level of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Top 40, in the development of human capital and the transformation of society.

“Ms Madisa’s appointment is therefore an occasion for celebration and for renewed commitment to accelerated change and progress in the highest echelons of our economy,” said the President.

Madisa will head the trading and distribution company from July 2020, taking over from current CEO Lindsay Ralphs.

She becomes the first woman to lead this major industrial group which employs 137 000 people and has a market capitalisation of R72 billion.

Madisa is a former Chief Director in the Gauteng Provincial Government.

She joined Bidvest in 2003 and went on to hold various senior management and executive board director positions such as general manager business development, divisional director business development, corporate affairs director and sales and marking director.

Madisa is a Board Director of 16 Bidvest subsidiaries, a board director of Adcock Ingram and a board director of Business Leadership South Africa.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Finance and Investment from the Wits Business School as well as a BComm Honours Degree in Economics and a BSc in Economics and Mathematics from Wits University. –SAnews.gov.za