Beware of PRASA fake job adverts

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has warned the public of job advertisements doing the rounds on popular social media sites, purporting to be from the agency.

The advertisements are claiming that the agency is hiring people to fix railway lines in Soweto/Johannesburg.

“The adverts may look convincing. PRASA advertises its vacancies or careers on its website, social media and newspapers,” the agency said on Thursday.

Jobseekers can verify job advertisements from the agency by contacting PRASA on 086 000 88 88 or via Twitter: @metrorailgp and Facebook: Metrorail Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za