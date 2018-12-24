Beitbridge congestion being resolved

Congestion at the Beitbridge into Zimbabwe is being resolved, said the Department of Home Affairs on Monday.

The department advised travellers transiting via Beitbridge of the congestion which is being resolved.

“The officials of the department have been advised by their counterparts in Zimbabwe that there are some delays in processing documents for vehicles and people moving through the border on their side which is causing congestion on our side.”

It said the situation is improving and the two teams are in constant contact on measures to better the situation.

The department, urged travellers to exercise calm and to be vigilant and cautious.

“The department further appeals to travellers to carry their documents when they travel.”

In addition, the department has dispatched its senior managers to Beitbridge and other ports of entry to monitor the flow of traffic through the borders and to facilitate solutions where challenges arise. –SAnews.gov.za