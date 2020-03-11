Be vigilant on the roads

Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has called for more vigilance on the roads following a fatal road crash that has left 10 people dead and several others injured on the R553 Golden Highway on Wednesday.

Three children were among the ten people who lost their lives when a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi collided in the south of Johannesburg.

The MEC has expressed his concern over the continuing carnage on Gauteng roads.

"We are renewing our call to road users to revisit their attitudes towards road safety. Majority of these crashes are as a result of poor road sharing and a total lack of regard for the rules of the road," the MEC said.

He said that while investigations into the causes of the fatal crash are still ongoing, empirical evidence shows that a majority of incidents are a result of human behavior.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who died in this horrific accident. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery," Mamabolo said.

The Department of Roads and Transport will step up its road safety awareness campaign to educate road users on basic principles of being safe on the roads.

The department has partnered with the taxi industry, motorcyclists and the biking community in its efforts to spread the message of road safety.

Mamabolo, who is also the acting MEC of Education, said that the provincial government will be visiting hospitals, Robertsham Primary School where the learners attended and also the bereaved families from this afternoon. – SAnews.gov.za