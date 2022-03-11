Batho Pele strategy to professionalise service delivery

Cabinet has approved the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy, which forms part of government efforts to professionalise the public service.

As part of the continuous review of government-wide programmes, Cabinet approved the strategy at its meeting held on Wednesday.

The strategy is part of the overall efforts of government to professionalise the public service in line with Priority 1 of government, being the 'Building of a Capable, Ethical and Developmental State'.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) said the strategy provides the five pillars, which will guide the minimum standards for government departments and give effect to a citizen-centred public service delivery programme to be adhered to by all departments.

The five pillars of the strategy are:

Taking the lead by building capacity and learning from past and current Batho Pele (people first) implementation practices.

Development of context-specific Batho Pele standards and communication approaches in consultation with a diversity of stakeholders.

Fostering compliance with agreed to and publicised Batho Pele standards through appropriate monitoring of compliance tools.

Reinforcement of Batho Pele standards through appropriate measures where there is evidence of poor or non-compliance with publicised standards.

Redress for citizens, who are the centre of government’s constitutional obligations.

The proposed interventions are an outcome of various research programmes conducted by both government and non-governmental institutions on the effectiveness of the 1997 Batho Pele Policy.

“This strategy will give effect to the strengthening of a capable, ethical and developmental State, which remains a critical intervention in serving the citizens of South Africa.

“The strategy will also strengthen the implementation of the eight principles of Batho Pele and drive behavioral change within the public service,” said DPSA Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Overall, the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy seeks to reaffirm the significance of Batho Pele in transforming public service delivery whilst securing maximum benefits for citizens in line with their constitutional rights to be treated with dignity, courtesy, and to receive quality and sustainable public services.

The operationalisation of the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy will bring about a public administration that personifies the democratic values and principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights, and a timeous response to the voices of citizens calling for a public administration system that puts their needs and aspirations first.

September 2022 will mark 25 years since South Africa adopted the Batho Pele Principles and the White Paper on Transforming Public Service Delivery. –SAnews.gov.za