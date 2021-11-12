Basic Education takes Vooma Vaccination Weekend to Sedibeng

The Department of Basic Education will this weekend heed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to support the Vooma Vaccination Weekend - aimed at encouraging more South African to take the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

The department will host a vaccination activation from today until Sunday from 8h00 to 15h00 at the Open Site next to Holy Pentecost Apostolic Church in Boitumelo, Sebokeng in Gauteng.

As part of government’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations for the country ahead of the festive season, President Ramaphosa has written to a wide range of leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, business and civil society partners inviting them to support the Vooma Vaccination Weekend and participate in local events and community outreaches across the country.

“The department will have an exhibition on site to showcase and share information about the various programmes of the DBE including Funza Lushaka and Second Chance Matric Support Programme,” the Department of Basic Education said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said in a statement that the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend led to an unprecedented level of engagement and active mobilisation across many districts in South Africa.

He said that it achieved 75% of its target of 500,000 vaccinations over the three-day period, and government hopes to achieve 100% of that target this weekend. –SAnews.gov.za