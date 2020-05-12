Basic Education to give an update on school reopening

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will this week announce the department’s preparations with regards to the reopening of schools.

At Thursday’s media briefing, the Minister is expected to provide details that include the final dates and detailed plans, for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

The scheduled briefing follows a series of meetings the Minister held with stakeholders in the basic education sector on Monday.

The purpose of the meetings were to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

“These consultative sessions happened ahead of the Minister’s return to the National Coronavirus Command Council set to take place on Tuesday, May 12. Cabinet is also scheduled to sit on Wednesday where it is expected that the Recovery Plan of the Education Sector will also be discussed,” said the Basic Education department.

The first meeting held was that of the Council of Education Ministers (Ministers and MECs).

This was followed by another meeting with the leadership of teacher unions. The  last session was held with the School Governing Body Associations and the South African Principals Association. 

“The Minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of teachers and learner and all employees is paramount in all the decisions that are taken,” said the department on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

