Ban on movement of cattle lifted

Friday, October 7, 2022

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has taken the decision to lift the Foot-and-Mouth Disaster Management Area (DMA) of the Free State, only allowing for farms unaffected by Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to continue with their business.

However, the farms that tested positive for FMD, or are under suspicion for FMD, remain under quarantine.

“As promised before, monthly reviews will be conducted to assess the spread of the Foot-and-mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the affected provinces. The Disease Management Areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo remain in place and they will be reviewed on a monthly basis,” Didiza said on Friday.

The lifting of the ban will be effective upon the release of the Gazette. – SAnews.gov.za

 

