Bafana Bafana arrive in Mexico 

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

South Africa’s national’s men’s soccer team Bafana Bafana have arrived in Mexico ahead of the start of the FIFA Soccer World Cup next week.



Their safe arrival was announced in a post on social media platform, X, on Tuesday.



The team departed for the tournament on Monday after visas were secured for all the players on Sunday, 31 May.



“The South African Football Association (SAFA) held an Emergency Committee Meeting on Sunday night, 31 May, where a number of issues around the South African senior men’s national team’s delayed travel plans to Mexico were discussed by the members,” the association said in a statement on Monday.



At the meeting, it was revealed that four members of the camp had outstanding visas for the North American trip.



“To strengthen operational coordination during the FIFA World Cup, SAFA can further reveal that a three-member organising committee has been established to manage the team’s administrative affairs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup comprising of Bafana Bafana Head of Delegation (HOD) David Molwantwa, SAFA Chairperson of the Finance Committee Mxolisi Sibam, together with the Team Manager Vincent Tseka.”



The three will work together in ensuring that any logistical or administrative matters that may arise during the global tournament are dealt with expeditiously.



“While the visa delays resulted in the team losing a valuable day in its travel and preparation schedule, SAFA is satisfied that the matter has now been substantially resolved and that the team’s World Cup plans remain firmly on course,” SAFA said at the time.



In addition, SAFA also apologised to the nation for the unexpected travel delays and thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) for their assistance, as well as the US Consulate in Johannesburg, which went beyond the call of duty over the weekend to ensure that the visas were issued for all players to travel.



This year’s FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.



In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana as the national men’s football team prepares to make its long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup.



READ | Call to rally behind Bafana Bafana

“I call on all South Africans to rally behind our team and show their support. Let us wear the team colours and fly the flag,” said the President. - SAnews.gov.za