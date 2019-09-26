B-BBEE Commission to release findings into Eskom probe

Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Broad-Based Black Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission will release its findings into the submission of fraudulent B-BBEE certificates to Eskom.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission confirmed that it has finalised its investigation that emanated from a complaint lodged by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Dean Macpherson on 5 March 2017.

“In essence Macpherson alleged that Trillian Management Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Tegeta Exploration and Resources (Pty) and Ltd Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd submitted invalid and/or fraudulent B-BBEE certificates and B-BBEE Sworn Affidavit to Eskom Holdings SOC Limited for procurement purposes.

“The B-BBEE certificates for Tegeta Exploration and Resources (Pty) and Ltd Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd were issued by BEE Matrix (Pty) Ltd,” said the Commission.

The Commission -- which is an entity of the Department of Trade and Industry -- issued its final findings to the parties to the complaint on 12 July 2019 and has noted that the DA has issued a media statement in regard to these complaints.

The B-BBEE Commission will publish its findings in due course subject to section 13J (7) (b) of the B-BBEE Act which allows for a period of 180 days for a judicial review process that may be pursued if any of the parties wish to do so. – SAnews.gov.za

 

