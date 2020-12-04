AU holds AfCFTA Extraordinary Summit

The African Union will this weekend host the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Extraordinary Summit, in preparation for the start of the AfCFTA on 1 January.

Cabinet, in a statement following its meeting this week, said the AfCFTA holds “enormous benefits” for South Africa as it serves as a “catalyst to economic growth and investment”.

“The free-trade area opens our exports of goods and services to a market of more than 1.2 billion people. As Chair of the AU, South Africa has been at the forefront of driving the implementation of the AfCFTA,” reads the statement.

Cabinet reiterated that the agreement advances economic integration and development, women empowerment on the continent, and strengthens efforts towards peace and stability in Africa.

Reconciliation Day

In the same meeting, Cabinet resolved that this year’s Reconciliation Day, 16 December 2020, will be under the theme: “United in Action against Racism, Gender-Based Violence and Other Intolerances”.

In the statement, Cabinet said the country should use this day to recommit itself towards achieving nation-building and social cohesion.

“This year’s focus on racism underscores the importance of each person taking responsibility to fight racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in the country,” said Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za