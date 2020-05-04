AU Chairperson joins WHO pledge conference

Monday, May 4, 2020

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will today participate in a World Health Organization (WHO) global response pledge conference convened by the European Union (EU).

The conference will mobilise resources for the WHO’s recently launched global collaboration to accelerate development, production and equitable global access to new COVID-19 essential health technologies.

This initiative entails development and production of new COVID-19 tools and equitable global access to safe, quality, effective, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and ensuring that in the fight against COVID-19, no one is left behind.

The Virtual Pledging Conference is co-hosted by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; President Emmanuel Macron of France; President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

76136 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA's level 4: the new normal

29945 Views
29 Apr 2020

Employers urged to prepare workplace for returning employees

4440 Views
03 May 2020

Essential services businesses need new certificate

17763 Views
17 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

56721 Views
02 Apr 2020

Cigarettes ban decision not taken lightly

1625 Views
04 May 2020

SA News on Facebook