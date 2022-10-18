Association of World Elections Bodies General Assembly gets underway

Delegates of more than 60 countries have descended on South African soil to attend the Association of World Elections Bodies (A-WEB)’s first and historic meeting on the African continent.

The A-WEB 5th General Assembly, which incorporates the A-WEB Executive Board Meeting and an international conference, got underway today with delegates from electoral authorities all over the world.

Addressing the media in Cape Town this morning, newly appointed Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mosotho Moepya, said the Electoral Commission of South Africa is pleased that it will take over the chairpersonship of the global body and will have the opportunity to lead it and serve the objectives of electoral democracy even as it enriches the organisation with the African experience during the course of the tenure.

“We currently act as Deputy Chairperson of A-WEB and, in accordance with the processes of the A-WEB, we will succeed India at this meeting as the A-WEB chairperson,” he said on Tuesday.

Moepya said the Electoral Commission of South Africa accepts the enormity of the challenge that it is assuming through being entrusted with the chairpersonship of this world body.

“The Commission looks forward to working with sister Election Management Bodies in particular our African colleagues to raise electoral excellence in electoral democracy not only within Africa, but across the world,” Moepya said.

Moepya explained that the Deputy Chairperson will automatically assume the role of the next chairperson in 2024 at the 6th General Assembly. At this meeting, there will also be elections of the members of the Executive Board.

The General Assembly will be followed by an International Conference whose theme is: ‘Safeguarding Election Management Bodies in the Age of Global Democratic Recession.’

Moepya said the Commission is extremely proud that this important discussion is taking place on South African soil.

“The business of the International Conference is important to sustaining electoral democracy and, as such, it is anticipated that this conference will generate ideas to mitigate the erosion of electoral democracy globally, “he said.

In line with the expected outcomes of the conference, the Commission has invited internationally renowned scholars to present papers on the conference theme.

Secretariat of the Association of World Election Bodies at the 5th General Assembly and International Conference Director-General Jaewon Kim acknowledge Moepya and the Electoral Commission for the commitment to making the General Assembly meeting a great success.

“I felt how hard all of the Electoral Commission of South Africa have worked to make this event possible.

“Together with the Electoral Commission of South Africa, the A-WEB Secretariat will do its utmost efforts in making the General Assembly fruitful by facilitating discussions and the exchange of experiences among participants,” he said.

A-WEB was founded in October 2013 with the vision to foster efficiency and effectiveness in conducting free, fair, transparent, and participative elections around the world.

The Commission’s delegation will be led by our newly-appointed Chairperson of the Commission, Moepya, while the secretariat of A-WEB will be led by a new Secretary-General to be elected at the General Assembly.

Former President, Thabo Mbeki, will also be a guest speaker at the international conference. Other national participants in the conference will include members of the National Party Liaison Committee, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, heads of Institutions Supporting Democracy and local researchers. – SAnews.gov.za