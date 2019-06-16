Arrive alive this long weekend!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend.

This comes as two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, the Transport Ministry has called on road users to be careful.

“This long weekend also marks the

beginning of school holidays for public schools. Please be careful as you travel to your holiday destinations, celebrate Father’s Day and commemorate Youth Day.

“We don’t want festive occasions to turn into sombre events. Please obey the rules of the road,” said ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine.

Mbalula has sent his condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this crash and has wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, the Minister has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of a truck driver, whose vehicle was petrol bombed in the Western Cape earlier this month.

Bernard Groenewald – who sustained serious burn wounds after his truck was targeted on the N1 near Touws River in the early hours of 2 June – succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Groenewald and his brother-in-law had pulled over on the side of the highway to rest when the truck was petrol bombed.

“This was a senseless killing. An innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked heinously. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones.

“We assure them and the country that as government, we are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again,” said Paine.

Mbalula has called on law enforcement to do everything in its power to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to the terror on the roads. – SAnews.gov.za