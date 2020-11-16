Arrest warrant for fleeing Bushiris

Monday, November 16, 2020

The Pretoria Magistrates Court has today issued a warrant of arrest for couple fugitives, Shepard Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after they contravened their bail conditions last week.

This comes after the two had failed to present themselves at the police station to confirm that they are still in the country, as per their bail conditions. It is understood that they illegally fled to Malawi, their native country, last week.

In a statement on Monday, the Hawks said the Bushiris' bail is cancelled thus forfeiting the R200 000 each, which they had posted as bail.

“They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before court on Thursday, 19 November 2020,” the statement says.

Bail conditions included them not travelling beyond Gauteng and North West. They were also expected to report to a police station twice a week, on Monday and Friday.

The Bushiris were early this month released on bail for charges relating to theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme.

On Monday, the South African government confirmed it had initiated an extradition process in an effort to retrieve the two fugitives.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirmed that the fugitive couple did not leave South Africa aboard a flight on which Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and his delegation travelled. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Basic Education creates employment opportunities for young people

105432 Views
10 Nov 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

61542 Views
30 Sep 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

161872 Views
25 Aug 2020

W Cape to recruit over 20 000 school assistants

4326 Views
12 Nov 2020

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

130840 Views
26 Oct 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

22622 Views
01 Oct 2020

SA News on Facebook