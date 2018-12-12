Applying for government jobs made easier online

Job seekers will soon be able to apply for government jobs through the e-Recruitment system that was launched by Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Addressing the launch on Wednesday, the Minister said the e-Recruitment system is being phased in starting with the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), which is expected to go live on Wednesday and it will be speedily rolled out to the whole public service.

“The e-Recruitment system is part of a government-wide process to make it simpler and easier for people, especially the youth, to apply for job opportunities in the public service.

“The process will also include a review of regulations for all entry level posts in the public service to allow the recruitment of new entrants without prior experience into entry level jobs,” Dlodlo said.

She said it is indisputable that the current recruitment processes are cumbersome for job-seekers and government departments have not moved or evolved with the changing technological advancements.

“For job-seekers, the new e-Recruitment system will be beneficial because it is web based and accessible from different locations for all job seekers who submit applications to a centralised database,” she said.

The Minister said the system will enable the applicants to post their CVs and supporting documents once and the process will save them the cost of making multiple copies for applications.

“It is important to stress that applications for jobs in the Public Service will still be accepted through the physical Z83 forms to accommodate those who do not have access to the internet and will also be available in an online digital format to allow for a quick and easy application process for those who have internet,” she said.

The Minister said a benefit for government departments is that the system allows them to advertise posts electronically and therefore reduces the cost of current methods of advertising in newspapers.

This innovative process is a collaborative effort between the Department of Public Service and Administration and the Gauteng Department of e-Government.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government provides the required resources to operate the system, while the State Information Technology Agency is partnering on the provision of technical and infrastructure development skills.

“Through the launch of e-Recruitment, as government, we demonstrate our commitment to uplifting the lives of our people, especially the youth and graduates.

“It is also a demonstration that the Public Service is evolving and embracing the technological innovations presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution. This launch is part of the bigger message that the public service does indeed care for our people and technology presents us with an opportunity to better serve all our people,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za