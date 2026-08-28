Applications for WorldSkills to open in September

Friday, August 28, 2026

Applications for the 2027 WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) National Competition, inviting eligible students to enter for an opportunity to showcase their talent, innovation, skills and creativity in 34 skills areas, will officially open on 1 September 2026.



“The competition is open to any student undertaking studies towards a qualification related to the skill at a university, TVET College, Private Skills Development Providers, CET College, or a Technical High School or any student in an apprenticeship or learnership related to the skill or a candidate with an accredited qualification in the related skill,” the Department of Higher Education and Training through WSZA said in a statement.



According to the department, WorldSkills is a global organisation that promotes vocational, technological and service oriented education and training. It promotes skilled careers in 72 Member countries and regions, all working with youth, educators, governments, and industries to help prepare the workforce and talent of today for the jobs of the future.

“WorldSkills brings youth, industries, and educators together to give youth the chance to compete, experience, and learn how to become the best in their skill of choice. From the traditional trades to multi-skilled technology careers in the industry and service sectors, supported by partners, industries, governments, volunteers, and educational institutions, WorldSkills is making a direct impact on raising the level of skills throughout the world,” it said.



The department has encouraged applicants to submit their entries early and ensure that all required information and supporting documents are included.



“We are excited to open applications for WSZA National Competitions and look forward to receiving entries from talented and innovative individuals across TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] colleges, universities of Technology, CET [Community Education and Training ] colleges, private training providers and technical high Schools.

This initiative provides an opportunity for participants to showcase what they can do and potentially take their ideas, skills and talents to the next level,” said Acting Technical Delegate for WSZA, Fumane Mboweni.



Interested participants can apply online. Full competition details, eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, and application forms are available at https://worldskillsza.dhet.gov.za/applications.



The closing date for applications is 30 April 2027. -SAnews.gov.za