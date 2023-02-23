Anti-gangsterism campaign goes to Polokwane

As part of implementing the 2017 Anti-Gangsterism Strategy, the Department of Social Development will on Thursday and Friday host an interactive dialogue with children and parents in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The campaign will be held under the theme, 'Know the early signs and take steps to prevent gangsterism'.

This initiative is part of the 365 Days Child Protection campaign, which is aimed at promoting children’s rights by protecting them from physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

Through the Anti-Gangsterism Strategy, the Department of Social Development collaborates with various stakeholders, including teachers, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), parents and children, to address gangsterism in communities.

This strategy also seeks, amongst other things, to provide direct ways of dealing with children who are affected by gangs, as well as threats and risk factors that cut across children and youth in child and youth care centres and communities at large.

“It is in this context that the Department of Social Development is taking a stand against gangsterism in Limpopo, one of the provinces affected by gangsterism, which impacts negatively on the overall societal wellbeing and safety of children.

“It is unfortunate that children and young adults are not only witnessing gangsterism as a criminal activity, but are also forced to be a part of it,” the department said.

The department is guided by the Constitution and the Children’s Act 38 of 2005 to promote the welfare and safety of children, including those who are vulnerable and affected by social ills.

Both the Constitution and the Children’s Act promote the safety and welfare of children affected by many social ills. – SAnews.gov.za