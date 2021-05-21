Anti-corruption forum for infrastructure projects

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, together with the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, will launch a forum to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption.

The initiative comes at a time when South Africa has embarked on the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet in May 2020.

“The Infrastructure Investment Plan is an integral part of the country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan designed to boost economic growth and job creation across all sectors,” a joint statement by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the SIU said on Friday.

The launch of the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) will take place on Monday at a press conference in Cape Town on Monday.

“The IBACF is an initiative by Anti-Corruption Task Team, Government, civil society together with built environment sector convened by the DPWI and the SIU to monitor infrastructure projects more effectively and put systems in place to detect and prevent corruption. The IBACF will bring a greater level of transparency and give credibility to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan,” the statement said.

The head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is expected to attend the launch of the forum to outline its objectives and operating model. – SAnews.gov.za