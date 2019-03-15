Anglo American Platinum donates land to benefit North West communities

Anglo American Platinum, one of the mine companies operating in the North West, on Friday handed over 466 hectares of land worth R116 million to the Rustenburg Local Municipality and Rustenburg Community Development Trust.

The donation of land will enable the Rustenburg Municipality to finalise housing and human resettlement projects and improve the livelihoods of the local communities.

Speaking at the land handover ceremony in Paardekraal, Rustenburg in the North West this afternoon, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said government welcomes the initiative taken by Anglo American to support the state’s socioeconomic transformation agenda.

“Our people will be provided with decent housing and the necessary bulk infrastructure in line with our commitment as government,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe said the land handover was a tangible result of the public and private sectors working together for the transformation and development of the economy.

“May we continue to work in this spirit of cooperation and partnership in other areas where mining companies can extend this gesture to communities in the mining areas,” the Minister said.

Anglo American Platinum Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said the land will be used to complete housing and resettlement projects for the people of Rustenburg.

“Advancing sustainable land reform is an important issue for South Africa’s ongoing transformation journey. We will continue to play a role in catalysing the development of this community which has played an important role in the success of South Africa’s platinum mining industry,” Griffith said.

In 2018, Anglo American Platinum invested over R600 million in mine communities - R467 million of this was spent on initiatives geared to make mine communities healthier, prosperous and empowered through the construction of health care facilities, housing, community facilities, facilitating education and training for young people and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs.

In July 2016, the Rustenburg Local Municipality approached Anglo American Platinum to donate property to the municipality for various purposes including housing and human resettlement projects and projects to improve the livelihoods of local communities.

The Rustenburg Community Development Trust, will receive 15 hectares of the land allocated and will construct a care centre for 155 people, which will provide care for the disabled, elderly and orphans.

Over 242 hectares of land, valued at almost R17 million, will be transferred to the Rustenburg Local Municipality for mainly housing and community resettlement projects.

The portions of the land handed over to the Rustenburg Local Municipality are:

- Portion 26 and Portion 109 of the Farm Paardekraal 279 JQ, which will be used to cater for the Popo Molefe and Mbeki Sun Informal Settlements.

- Portion 187 (a portion of Portion 50) of the Farm Paardekraal 279 JQ, which will be used to relocate the residents of the Chachalaca informal settlement. – SAnews.gov.za