Andile Nongogo appointed NSFAS CEO

Friday, November 27, 2020

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chief Executive Officer.

After an extensive search, the Minister concurred with NSFAS’s decision to appoint Andile Nongogo as the CEO for a period of five years.

According to LinkedIn, Nongogo is a former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA).

Nzimande has also appointed a 13-member board.

The members include Ernest Khosa as chairperson; Yonke Twani; Bamanye Matiwane; Jullie Beya; Cyril Madiba; Reshma Mathura; Max Fuzani; Richard Msweli; Pumela Msweli; Sanele Zondi; Lindiwe Matlali; Pretty Makukule and the Treasury position is still to be selected.

Administrator's term comes to an end

NSFAS was placed under administration following irregular expenditure. Dr Randall Carolissen was appointed as an administrator in August 2018 for a period of one year. He was re-appointed for a second term due to some problems that still needed to be resolved, according to reports.

Nzimande thanked the outgoing administrator, whose tenure comes to a fold in December, for a job well done.

“Despite many challenges, NSFAS is a much better entity now than it was when Carolissen took over,” Nzimande said.

Carolissen admitted that it has been a much tougher journey than he had anticipated.

“We’ve done a lot great of work and there’s still a lot of work to be done, and we tried to do that with integrity,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

145112 Views
26 Oct 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

173249 Views
25 Aug 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

80274 Views
30 Sep 2020

Most in-demand jobs in SA

1277 Views
26 Nov 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

27638 Views
01 Oct 2020

President Ramaphosa announces a nationwide lockdown

30445 Views
23 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook