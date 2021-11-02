ANC Limpopo reclaims Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has reclaimed the Modimolle-Mookgophong and Thabazimbi Municipalities which it had lost in the 2016 municipal elections.

The party lost control of the two councils in 2016 to a coalition of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and the Thabazimbi Residents Association.

The ANC is currently leading the pack in most areas of Limpopo securing 66.9% of the counted votes as at 15:31 this afternoon, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters with 13.11% and the Democratic Alliance bagging 8.76%.

Audited results coming through to the Limpopo Results Operations Centre are at this hour standing at 25%.

At the moment, only 811 of the 3186 Voting Districts have been completed, while 52 of 568 Wards have been completed with 0 of 22 Municipalities completed and 52 of 1125 Seats allocated.

As at 15:31, the ANC had won 49 seats followed by the DA with 3 seats. – SAnews.gov.za