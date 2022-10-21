Almost 400 title deeds handed over to Orange Farm residents

The City of Johannesburg has urged those who are still waiting for title deeds to be patient, as the process is being expedited on a phase-by-phase basis.

The city made the call during the handover of 370 title deeds to qualifying beneficiaries in Drieziek, Orange Farm Region G.

Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Sello Dada Morero, accompanied by the city’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Anthea Leitch, handed over the title deeds during a ceremony this week.

The event forms part of the city’s efforts to afford citizens the dignity of official proof of ownership.

The upgraded Drieziek township, which was once an informal settlement, was constructed in 2003 and allocations were done in 2004.

The project was constructed under the Less Formal Township Establishment Act, which allowed house construction to proceed before roads and storm water infrastructure construction.

The project has yielded a total of 807 homes, and the handing over of title deed ceremony forms part of the journey that began in 2003.

Morero said with the handing over of title deeds, beneficiaries can now proudly say they are owners.

“The title deed is the only legal proof that you are the owner, and with this legal tender, no one can take your property away from you. Let us continue to work together and build stronger communities,” Morero said.

Leitch said owning a property is an emotional step for citizens, as many have been historically denied the right to home ownership.

“There is a big difference between simply having shelter or refuge, and being in a home, and owning that home. A title deed makes you a homeowner [and] it is a proud moment for you.

“Your name is now listed at the Deeds Office as the owner of a property, and owning a home is an important first step for many people in the journey to create security and wealth for themselves and their families,” Leitch said.

Leitch said the city remains committed to the Growth and Development Strategy 2040, which envisions a “better, more liveable, safe, prosperous, diverse, sustainable, resilient and adaptive city – a truly world-class African city, where everyone, including the vulnerable, is treated with dignity and are proud to call this city their home”.

The department urged title deed beneficiaries not to sell their homes, as this may lead to fights and homelessness of family members. – SAnews.gov.za