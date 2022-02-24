Allocation of houses to go digital

The Department of Human Settlements will digitise the allocation of houses to allow the public to view their status via the platform at any time.

“This will be done through a digital system that is accessible to all, which will eliminate corrupt activities in the allocation of housing opportunities.

“One of the most important pillars of this government is transparency,” the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, said when addressing a media briefing of the Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster.

In the area of human settlements, Phaahla on Thursday said government will focus on sharpening its main priorities, which include the transformation of human settlements into liveable and sustainable spaces through spatial targeting and consolidating of investment.

“We are doing so by reprioritising the programmes to focus on the upgrading of informal settlements, integrated residential development, and significantly increasing the affordable rental housing stock.

“The department will also accelerate the issuing of title deeds throughout the country as a way of restoring dignity to South Africans,” the Minister said.

Government’s response to GBV

Meanwhile, government continues to intensify its response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) through the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, which promotes the empowerment of women.

The President signed into law three new pieces of legislation, which has strengthened the criminal justice system, promoted accountability across the State and improved support to survivors.

“The implementation of this legislation will go a long way to ensuring that cases are successfully prosecuted, that survivors are protected and that there are more effective deterrents in place for perpetrators.

“However, the fight against gender-based violence will never be won unless, as a society, we mobilise all formations and all citizens behind a sustained programme of social action.

“Ending GBV is a collective responsibility, and takes a social compact that ensures safe spaces and communities for women and children,” Phaahla said.

The Department of Public Works has so far handed over 12 properties for use as shelters for survivors of gender-based violence.

The properties were handed over to the national and provincial Departments of Social Development (DSD).

Furthermore, a total of 14 other properties have been inspected so that refurbishment work can start, and more properties can be handed over in the provinces. – SAnews.gov.za