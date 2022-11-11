Alleged Eskom coal thieves caught

Two truck drivers working for an Eskom contracted company have been arrested after they were caught with stolen coal at the Kendal Power Station on Wednesday evening.

According to the power utility, the men work for an ash transporting company.

“The trucks belonging to an ash transporting company contracted to Eskom were exiting the power station coal gate when they were stopped by security personnel conducting vehicle inspections.

“Both truck drivers resisted the searches and maintained that the trucks were empty. With the persistence of a diligent security team the trucks were searched, and the stolen coal was found in the trailers.

“These arrests are the result of persistent and excellent work by the Eskom Security Team, in partnership with the South African Police Service, who are working tirelessly to identify and disrupt the criminal networks,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom Security General Manger Advocate Karen Pillay called on the full might of the law to come down on those found guilty of theft from the power utility.

“Coal theft is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal. Eskom continues to lose billions of Rands due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production.

“There are several illicit coal stockyards and dump sites in the province that are recipients of the stolen coal. Eskom will ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” Pillay said. – SAnews.gov.za