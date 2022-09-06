Alleged bogus doctor denied bail in rape case

A 38-year-old man has been denied bail in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, Ilunga Kalasa allegedly raped the victim when she went to his so-called medical practice for a medical examination.

“It is alleged that on 15 August, the 17-year-old victim went to the accused's surgery for medical consultation and was raped during the medical examination. The victim left the surgery and the following morning, informed her aunt about the incident. A case was opened with the police and the accused was arrested and charged later,” he said.

During his bail application, it was revealed that Kalasa – who was at first thought to be a medical doctor – has another case pending against him with a similar modus operandi.

“The court heard that the accused was not registered with any medical council to operate as a medical practitioner, and he did not have legal papers to work in South Africa, as he entered the country on a Visitors Permit, and he is an illegal immigrant. The NPA opposed bail, given the seriousness of the charges against the accused.

“When presenting the bail judgment, the Magistrate informed the applicant that there were no circumstantial reasons that warranted him to be granted bail, and that it was in the best interest of justice that he is not granted bail. The prosecution requested that the matter in which Ilunga Kalasa is facing a charge of sexual assault be joined with the rape case,” Senokoatsane said.

That application to join the two cases was granted.

Kalasa is expected back in court on 26 September 2022 for the possible addition of more charges and a decision from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Meanwhile, the bail application of 45-year-old Jon Dimoso, who is suspected of smuggling some R2.2 million worth of cocaine into the country – has been postponed in the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court.

NPA Regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the matter has been postponed to 12 September.

“The matter was set for formal bail application, however, the State is yet to verify his residential address in Cape Town, as it intends to oppose bail owing to the serious nature of the offence. He was verified to be legal in the country.

“Dimoso was arrested in Mahikeng by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and officials of the Swartkopfontein Port of Entry for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth approximately R2.2 million through the border between the North West province and Botswana on 28 August.

“The… multi-disciplinary team was conducting cross-border operations… which resulted in the arrest of the suspect in a taxi travelling from Botswana to South Africa. He was searched and three bags of cocaine were allegedly found hidden in false compartments of his two backpacks,” Mamothame said.

Dimoso will remain in police custody until his next court appearance. – SAnews.gov.za