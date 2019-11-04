All systems go for second SA Investment Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week lead government in hosting the second South Africa Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Held under the theme ‘Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships’, the conference will see delegates gather over three days -- from 5 – 7 November 2019 -- to accelerate the country’s efforts to attract investment.

The Presidency in a statement said the annual conference is a key milestone in the country’s bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

“It is also a partner initiative to the economic stimulus package and recovery plan unveiled by President Ramaphosa in 2018 to ignite economic activity, restore investor confidence, prevent further job losses and create jobs,” the Presidency said.

The inaugural conference in October last year saw international and local investors pledging R300 billion worth of investment commitments in various sectors. These ranged from mining, forestry, manufacturing, telecommunications, transport, energy, agro-processing, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, financial services and energy and ICT sectors.

“This year’s conference will highlight the positive steps government is making to improve the investment environment and the progress made on last year’s investment commitments. It will also serve as a platform for government to engage with the local and international investment community in order to promote the investment opportunities in the country and explore new markets,” said President Ramaphosa in the statement.

The conference will be preceded by a series of networking events on Tuesday.

‪On Wednesday, President Ramaphosa will officially open and lead the conference which will feature focused sector specific discussions around the Fourth Industrial Revolution, mining, start-ups and SMEs, manufacturing, tourism, film, arts, sports and agro processing.

On Thursday, the President will also attend the Business Showcase, an entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation showcase to be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus. – SAnews.gov.za