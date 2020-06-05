All South Africans called upon to flatten the curve

Deputy President David Mabuza says all South Africans have a responsibility to play an active role in combating the spread and transmission of COVID-19, as they have done in the past when faced with challenges such as HIV and TB.

“As a country, we are all called upon to flatten the curve and save lives,” Mabuza said.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to the Free State to assess the province’s state of readiness, the Deputy President said government has had to take tough decisions to flatten the curve of infections, and to save lives as the country prepares for possible tough times ahead.

“In the midst of all that, we remain hopeful that we will emerge out of these uncertain times. We have the right leadership to steer us through these uncharted waters.

“It has become clear to us that success factors to an effective containment strategy across all provinces, have largely been as a result of implementing screening and testing at a large scale, having active surveillance measures, and driving behavioural change,” Mabuza said.

He said he appreciated the work and contribution of the Free State province in combatting the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Under your leadership, this province has screened 61 percent of its population and has contact tracing levels of about 99 percent. Free State should expand its efforts to ensure that it utilises all the elements of what we have called the Coronavirus Prevention Toolbox.”

The Deputy President said as people return to their workplaces, as students return to school, and as travel restrictions are relaxed, people must maintain discipline so that new infections are averted.

As a country government has made notable progress in overcoming other health challenges through programmes such as the Checka Impilo campaign.

“The lessons already learnt with this campaign, are invaluable in dealing with this pandemic. One of our key responsibilities is fighting stigma as we tackle this pandemic, for stigma perpetuates discrimination.

“It discourages those infected by COVID-19 to seek medical attention, thereby undermining our efforts of defeating this pandemic,” the Deputy President said.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Western Cape to assess the province’s state of readiness for the pandemic. – SAnews.gov.za